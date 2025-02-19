Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

