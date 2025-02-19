Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.45 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $21,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,003,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 99,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day moving average is $168.63. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

