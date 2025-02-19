Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

