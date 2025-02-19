Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $179.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.57. The firm has a market cap of $502.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.51 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,565,931.52. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

