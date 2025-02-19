Allworth Financial LP Acquires 94 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 51,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,044.43.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,141.88 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,917.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,520.66.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

