Allworth Financial LP Buys 13,770 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1,125.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $115.54. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

