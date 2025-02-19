Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,691,000 after buying an additional 3,179,355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,914,000 after acquiring an additional 541,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,626,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,712,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,272,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $166.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $167.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

