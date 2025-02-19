Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $42,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

