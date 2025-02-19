Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 53.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.25.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

