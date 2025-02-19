American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.93 and last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 134764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70.

Institutional Trading of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 101,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

