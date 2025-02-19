American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $442.02 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE AMH opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41.
American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Homes 4 Rent
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.