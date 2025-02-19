American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $442.02 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AMH opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

