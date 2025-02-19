Americana Partners LLC Buys 250 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

PYPL stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

