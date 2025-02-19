Americana Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,014,000 after buying an additional 275,095 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

