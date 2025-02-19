Americana Partners LLC Has $403,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.0 %

JCI opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 889,434 shares of company stock valued at $77,215,058. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

