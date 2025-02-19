Americana Partners LLC Has $440,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 566.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,744,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,966 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 98.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,536,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,208,000 after buying an additional 760,956 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,391.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,800,000 after buying an additional 500,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,083,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,231,000 after buying an additional 370,790 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 135.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 586,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 336,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.63%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

