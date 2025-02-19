Americana Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,489,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,874,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $680.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $704.64 and its 200 day moving average is $891.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

