Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,787,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,533,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,427,000.
South Bow Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. South Bow Co. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
South Bow Company Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
