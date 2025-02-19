Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,787,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,533,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,427,000.

South Bow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. South Bow Co. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of South Bow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

