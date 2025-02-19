Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $546.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $541.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

