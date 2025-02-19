Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,273.08. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

