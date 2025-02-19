Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.580-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.6 %

ADI stock opened at $220.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

