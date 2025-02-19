Analysts Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $33.85

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

