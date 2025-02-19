Analyzing NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) & Tencent (OTC:TCEHY)

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) and Tencent (OTC:TCEHY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NV5 Global and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global 3.86% 9.45% 6.13% Tencent 26.41% 19.82% 11.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NV5 Global and Tencent”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global $861.74 million 1.29 $44.61 million $0.56 30.35 Tencent $86.17 billion 6.90 $16.28 billion $2.48 25.99

Analyst Ratings

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than NV5 Global. Tencent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NV5 Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NV5 Global and Tencent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NV5 Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tencent 0 0 0 0 0.00

NV5 Global currently has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 68.42%. Given NV5 Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than Tencent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of NV5 Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of NV5 Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NV5 Global has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc. provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services. It is also involved in the construction of highways, bridges and tunnels; development of rail and light rail systems; provision of services related to street and roadway construction; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. In addition, the company provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services; and geospatial data analytic and mapping services, as well as remote sensing services. Further, it offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design; commissioning; energy performance, management, and optimization; climate change and reducing CO2 emissions; building program management; acoustical design consulting; and audiovisualsecurity and surveillanceinformation technologydata center services. Additionally, the company provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; radiation exposure and protection, and nuclear safety and industrial hygiene analyses services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company’s consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc. Its enterprise business comprises marketing solutions, which offers digital tools including user insight, creative management, placement strategy, and digital assets management; and cloud services, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security and other technologies for financial services, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy, and radio & television application. In addition, the company operates innovation business, which includes artificial intelligences; and discover and develops enterprise and next-generation technologies for food production, energy, and water management application. Tencent Holdings Limited was formerly known as Tencent (BVI) Limited and changed its name to Tencent Holding Limited in February 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

