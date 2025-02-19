Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 44.1% per year over the last three years. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.8%.

NYSE AOMR opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $251.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

