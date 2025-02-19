Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.49) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($27.25) to GBX 2,190 ($27.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,698.33 ($34.04).

Anglo American Stock Down 3.6 %

Insider Activity

Anglo American stock traded down GBX 89 ($1.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,364 ($29.82). The company had a trading volume of 4,558,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,657.60 ($20.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,429.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,338.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,348 ($29.62) per share, with a total value of £6,973.56 ($8,797.22). 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

