Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.49) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($27.25) to GBX 2,190 ($27.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,698.33 ($34.04).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAL
Anglo American Stock Down 3.6 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,348 ($29.62) per share, with a total value of £6,973.56 ($8,797.22). 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.