AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.10), Zacks reports.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AU opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

