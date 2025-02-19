Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 22272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.66.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $769.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91.

In related news, Director Mark Fleischhauer purchased 3,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.19 per share, for a total transaction of $119,665.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,665. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

