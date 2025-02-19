Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5224 per share on Thursday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of APEMY remained flat at $28.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. Aperam has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Stories

