APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

NYSE APG opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 2,058.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 217,071 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

