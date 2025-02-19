APi Group (NYSE:APG) Trading 6.8% Higher – What’s Next?

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $40.01. 1,408,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,117,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,307,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,031,000 after buying an additional 80,757 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,390,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,296,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,642,000 after buying an additional 402,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

