AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Acquires $2,078,931.18 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This trade represents a -150.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AppFolio Trading Down 2.2 %

APPF stock opened at $212.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.88. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APPF shares. KeyCorp lowered AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

