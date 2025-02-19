Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $162-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.87 million. Appian also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.220 EPS.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, reaching $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. Appian has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $43.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Appian will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $27,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,921.48. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

