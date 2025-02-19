Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, February 26th

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, February 26th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,882,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,953. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Bleichroeder LP owned 4.15% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

