Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Position Trimmed by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ares Management by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Ares Management by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 18,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.55, for a total value of $3,205,367.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,891.40. The trade was a 13.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 18,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $3,200,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,397,923.54. This represents a 13.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,080 shares of company stock valued at $80,060,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $187.32 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $125.23 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.