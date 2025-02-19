Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Arista Networks updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ANET traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.05. 20,565,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,419,350. The firm has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.32. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,320 shares of company stock worth $37,946,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.59.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

