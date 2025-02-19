ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARKF opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.