ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $156.12 and last traded at $159.54. Approximately 6,068,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,368,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

ARM Stock Down 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in ARM by 45.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

