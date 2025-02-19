Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 437.95% and a negative net margin of 65.72%. Arteris updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Arteris Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 340,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,106. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $407.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.64.

Insider Activity at Arteris

In related news, Director Isabelle F. Geday sold 15,550 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $140,416.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,553.39. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,943.84. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,157 shares of company stock worth $3,828,388 over the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

