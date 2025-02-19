Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASPN. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $701.12 million, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

