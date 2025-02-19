Assura (LON:AGR) Trading Up 18.1% – Here’s Why

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.20 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46.04 ($0.58). Approximately 186,428,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,274% from the average daily volume of 13,564,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

Assura Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.72.

Assura Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is -286.76%.

About Assura

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

