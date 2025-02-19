Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,992 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASUR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Asure Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Asure Software Profile

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.