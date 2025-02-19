Atb Cap Markets Has Pessimistic View of Enbridge Q2 Earnings

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,151,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,742 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,643,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enbridge by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,205,000 after acquiring an additional 936,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 155.81%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

