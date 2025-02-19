Atb Cap Markets Issues Negative Estimate for TSE:PD Earnings

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PD. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$121.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$119.00.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$77.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.54. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$109.20.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

