Atlanta Braves (BATRK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share and revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.3 %

BATRK stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 0.73. Atlanta Braves has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $213,642.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 169,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,752.68. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,232 shares of company stock worth $1,876,845 in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

