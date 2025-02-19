Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,671 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

USMV stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

