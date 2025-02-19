Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,670 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $293.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.