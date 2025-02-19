Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,670 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $293.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.53.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
