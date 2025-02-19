Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,217 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,176,000. Agilis Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

