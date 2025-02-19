Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

