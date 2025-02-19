Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after acquiring an additional 123,741 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,456,000 after acquiring an additional 54,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,162,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

