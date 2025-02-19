Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,245,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,909,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,412,000 after acquiring an additional 261,806 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 849,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,361,000 after acquiring an additional 137,348 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6,321.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 477,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after buying an additional 470,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

