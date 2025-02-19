Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,627 Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,355,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,945,000 after acquiring an additional 234,733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,253,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 382,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,852 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 228,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PXF opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

